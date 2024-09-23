At the world’s largest shipyard, US courts an ally to face up to China

ULSAN, South Korea—Just a few months ago, U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro admired a new South Korean warship built in this port city at the world’s largest shipyard. Del Toro was on a trip hoping to sell top officials at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and others on a simple pitch.

“Invest in America," Del Toro told them.

Having fallen far behind China in shipbuilding, the U.S. is turning to allies in South Korea and Japan for the turnaround strategy. Key to that effort is attracting companies such as Hyundai that go head-to-head with the Chinese and can do everything America lacks: making ships quickly at low costs with modern techniques.

China’s naval battleship fleet now outnumbers the U.S.’s, having ramped up production at state-subsidized shipyards that build all types of vessels. A majority of the world’s ship output last year came from China. Coming in at No. 2 was South Korea, with roughly a quarter of global deliveries.

The U.S. barely registers on the global rankings. The few American shipyards left build American ships—and pretty much nothing else, since the labor costs are higher and the turnaround times longer. That is where South Korea’s shipbuilding giants like Hyundai can step in to help.

No single global shipyard matches the production capacity of Hyundai’s facility in Ulsan, where hulking orange “Goliath" cranes tower into the skies. Workers ride motorcycles to whiz between the site’s 10 dry docks. Bright blue, yellow and red ship parts lie strewn on the ground like mega-sized toy blocks.

On a recent morning, thousands of Hyundai employees worked on 20 different ocean ships under construction for the Korean navy, the Philippines military and global freight companies—or a sum roughly quadruple the U.S. output all last year. Lee Sang-bong, a Hyundai executive, stood aboard the same South Korean warship that he and other colleagues showed Del Toro in February.

Named Jeongjo the Great after an 18th-century Korean king, the vessel is an Aegis destroyer with lots of American technology and parts, explained Lee, who heads the company’s military-vessel design. Lockheed Martin developed the combat system, RTX’s Raytheon supplied the missiles and GE manufactured the gas turbine. “This is basically a U.S. warship," he said.

Except for the cost and time. Making Jeongjo in the U.S. would more than double the price tag, and construction would take roughly one-third longer, industry officials say.

But making a U.S. destroyer in Ulsan—where Hyundai makes 40 to 50 ships a year—isn’t an option for now: American ships, by law, must be built at home.

The U.S. law, however, doesn’t block partnerships with foreign shipbuilders for tasks such as maintenance, training or technical tips—and Washington is increasingly turning to Korea and Japan for such work. Building American military ships overseas is only possible through a presidential exemption on national-security grounds or a legislative change.

“If we have a chance, we can build a very good ship for the U.S. Navy," Lee said.

On the same February trip, Del Toro swung by another South Korean shipyard run by Hanwha Ocean as well as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ repair dockyard in Yokohama, Japan.

China, South Korea and Japan churn out ships that account for more than 90% of the world’s tonnage, according to a U.S. congressional report from November. The U.S. builds just 0.2%.

The gap with China

Naval dominance is a chief Washington concern for a potential clash with Beijing around Taiwan. The U.S., as it stands now, is unprepared to quickly rev up production of warships or merchant vessels critical to maintaining trade during any conflict around the South China Sea.

President Biden has said the U.S. would defend Taiwan if it is attacked by China, which has stepped up military exercises around the self-ruled island seen as training for a possible blockade. Meanwhile, the Chinese military has become more aggressive around the South China Sea, sparking concerns over other regional skirmishes.

In April, a U.S. congressional guidance report titled “Reversing the Decline of America’s Maritime Power" highlighted expanding relationships with treaty allies as one major recommendation. China, with a shipbuilding workforce roughly four times the size of that of the U.S., had around 7,000 oceangoing vessels, according to the report. America has about 200. China received about 1,700 ship orders in 2023, while the U.S. had five.

“The gap in shipbuilding and shipbuilding capacity with China is probably too large at this point to close," said Bryan Clark, a retired U.S. Navy official, who served in strategic and developmental roles.

The priority should be strengthening U.S. shipbuilding, with allied help, so that Beijing can’t use its maritime advantage as a coercive tool, said Clark, who is now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, a research organization based in Washington, D.C. China, which has the world’s largest shipping fleet, could disrupt U.S. supply chains by threatening to slow or halt goods transports to and from the U.S., using firms owned or controlled by China, he added.

Global spending on military vessels, including maintenance, is expected to hit $95 billion in 2024, according to Janes, which tracks spending from 60 different countries. That will rise to more than $112 billion by 2030, the defense-intelligence company says.

Some collaboration between the U.S. and South Korea is already under way. Both Hyundai and Hanwha recently received approval for the first time to do maintenance, repair and operations work for certain U.S. Navy vessels. On Sept. 2, the first such ship, the USNS Wally Schirra, a dry-cargo and ammunition vessel, arrived at Hanwha’s shipyard for a three-month overhaul. Hyundai expects to field repair projects in the coming months.

Hanwha, along with a sister company, said in June it plans to buy Philly Shipyard—a Philadelphia-based yard that supplies about half of the largest U.S. commercial vessels—for $100 million. The South Korean company said it expects the deal to close around November.

In a speech last month, Del Toro said Hanwha intends to double the size of Philly’s workforce and quadruple output of both commercial and naval shipbuilding. “I am hopeful that Hanwha will be just the first of many world-class shipbuilders to come to America," Del Toro said.

The efforts extend to exchange programs, including one struck between Seoul National University and the University of Michigan—one of just a handful of naval architecture and marine engineering programs in the U.S. South Korea, meanwhile, has nearly two dozen such schools, said Rhee Shin Hyung, an SNU professor involved in the project. The visiting students will spend time at Hyundai’s Ulsan shipyard.

“In the U.S., there’s no place for engineers to get trained on real-world things," said Rhee, who also serves as an external director at Hanwha Ocean.

Washington and Tokyo officials in June discussed issues and potential improvements to U.S. warship maintenance, according to Japan’s Defense Ministry, which declined to elaborate further.

Kingdom of Hyundai

It didn’t used to be this way. The U.S. ended World War II as the world’s maritime power: a fleet of more than 5,000 ships, two-fifths of global shipping capability and hundreds of shipyards. Today, just a few dozen shipyards remain. The U.S. Navy has shrunk to less than half the size of its 1980s peak of roughly 600 vessels.

But shipbuilding is a punishing business, requiring lots of infrastructure investment and manpower. Profit margins are thin. China had been a minor global player until the turn of the century, when Beijing started pumping more than $100 billion to subsidize growth of the nation’s shipyards.

As U.S. shipbuilding retrenched decades ago, South Korea jumped in. It came as the U.S. withdrew troops from the Korean Peninsula in the early 1970s, pushing Seoul to establish more defense self-sufficiency.

Hyundai Heavy Industries—once a sister affiliate of the automaking giant but now separate—was one of the primary creations. It got its start in 1972 building its first vessels alongside the shipyard itself. Even now, one of the mottos from company founder, Chung Ju-yung, remains emblazoned on Hyundai buildings: “When we succeed, so does the country," it reads, “and when the country does well, so do we."

Ulsan had been a quiet town known for whaling. Now, it is a city of more than 1.1 million people that is often called the “Kingdom of Hyundai." Clustered around the shipyard are a department store, a hotel, schools, apartments, a park and an art museum, all bearing the Hyundai name.

Hyundai employs more than 14,000 workers and 18,000 subcontractor employees at the Ulsan site. There, the company makes dozens of vessels a year, including three or four naval ships. Hyundai has landed deals to make naval ships for New Zealand, the Philippines and Peru.

Unlike most U.S. or European firms, Hyundai has the ability to make both military and commercial vessels at its shipyard—and swap certain workers across the different projects as needed. That helps buffer against downturns in either business line and provides manpower flexibility when demand rises.

With more than 2,000 engineers on staff, Hyundai’s round-the-clock production means it has found ways to reduce the number of steps to build a ship faster. It has crafted pre-assembly methods for big ships that halve the work needed on the docks. It uses proprietary software and cameras to track a ship’s construction in real time, minimize redundancies and redistribute workers as necessary.

Hyundai Heavy’s shares are up more than 50% this year. It estimates revenue will grow by about 11% in 2024 from the prior year, hitting about 13.3 trillion won, or roughly $10 billion. The naval business is expected to represent about 8% of overall sales this year.

By the end of the decade, the company wants to triple revenue earned from the construction and maintenance of naval vessels—including for the U.S.

“We can build ships cheaper and faster than anyone else in the world," said Jeong Woo-maan, who heads planning for Hyundai’s naval business unit.

