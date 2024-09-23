At the world’s largest shipyard, US courts an ally to face up to China
Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 23 Sep 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Summary
- South Korea offers shipbuilding capacity, know-how and talent that rivals China, but American ships by law must be built in the US.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
ULSAN, South Korea—Just a few months ago, U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro admired a new South Korean warship built in this port city at the world’s largest shipyard. Del Toro was on a trip hoping to sell top officials at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and others on a simple pitch.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less