At the world’s largest shipyard, US courts an ally to face up to China

The priority should be strengthening U.S. shipbuilding, with allied help, so that Beijing can’t use its maritime advantage as a coercive tool, said Clark, who is now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, a research organization based in Washington, D.C. China, which has the world’s largest shipping fleet, could disrupt U.S. supply chains by threatening to slow or halt goods transports to and from the U.S., using firms owned or controlled by China, he added.