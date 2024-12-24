Bangladesh has requested the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, following her flight to New Delhi in August amid widespread student-led protests that resulted in her ousting after 15 years in power. India's foreign ministry officials said they had no comments on Sheikh Hasina's extradition ‘at this time’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The country's foreign affairs adviser, Touhid Hossain, confirmed that a diplomatic note has been sent to India, seeking Hasina's return for judicial proceedings related to serious allegations against her, including crimes against humanity.

"We have informed India about our request to bring her (Sheikh Hasina) back for the judicial process," Hossain said. He didn't give details.

India confirmed receiving the note verbale from Bangladesh seeking extradition of Sheikh Hasina.

"We confirm that we have received a note verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission today in connection with an extradition request. At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter," NDTV reported citing people familiar with the development in the Indian Foreign Ministry.

A note verbale is an unsigned diplomatic message in third person.

Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, criticized Bangladesh's request to India, questioning the process and credibility of a tribunal that is dealing with the charges against her.

“The judges and prosecutors appointed by unelected ... regime to conduct farcical trial process through International Crimes Tribunal makes it a political witch hunt that forsakes justice and marks another ongoing onslaught to prosecute (Hasina's) Awami League leadership," said Sajeeb Wazed, her son.

"The Kangaroo tribunal and subsequent request for (Hasina's) extradition comes while hundreds of leaders and activists are extrajudicially killed, framing of outrageous murder charges, illegal incarceration of thousands by law enforcement and violent attacks including looting, vandalism and arson are going on with impunity everyday fueled by denial of the regime," he said.

Troubles Mount for Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India after being ousted in a mass uprising in July and August in which authorities say hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured.

Hasina faces many court cases over the deaths, including some on charges of crimes against humanity.

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal has issued arrest warrants for Sheikh Hasina and her close aides, and the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has sought help from the international police organization Interpol for her arrest.

Last month, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus had confirmed that his administration would seek Hasina's extradition.