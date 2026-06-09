At UN, India tears into Pakistan's 'Fitna al- Hindustan' narrative, labels it as ‘factory of hate’

India has strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations for propagating state-sponsored disinformation by labelling militant outfits operating inside its own territory as ‘Fitna al-Hindustan.’

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council session focusing on the situation in Afghanistan, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said that Islamabad was merely attempting to deflect blame onto New Delhi.

Islamabad had previously designated multiple active militant groups under this specific moniker, alleging that they were functioning under Indian direction, though it failed to produce any evidence to substantiate the claims.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does 'Fitna al-Hindustan' refer to in the context of India and Pakistan relations? ⌵ 'Fitna al-Hindustan' is an Arabic-Persian phrase used by Pakistan to label militant groups within its territory, suggesting they operate under Indian direction, although India has criticized this as state-sponsored misinformation. 2 Why did India criticize Pakistan's claims about 'Fitna al-Hindustan' at the UN? ⌵ India criticized Pakistan for using the term 'Fitna al-Hindustan' as a tactic to deflect blame and distract from its own internal issues, labeling it as a deliberate campaign of disinformation. 3 How did India's UN representative describe Pakistan's narrative about 'Fitna al-Hindustan'? ⌵ India's UN representative, Ambassador Harish, described Pakistan's narrative as an 'organised factory of hate' aimed at sustaining animosity against India and misleading both the Pakistani public and the international community. 4 Should Pakistan be held accountable for its militant groups labeled as 'Fitna al-Hindustan'? ⌵ India asserts that Pakistan should be held accountable for the militant groups operating within its borders, as these groups contribute to regional instability and violence, particularly in Afghanistan. 5 What implications does the 'Fitna al-Hindustan' narrative have for regional security in South Asia? ⌵ The 'Fitna al-Hindustan' narrative exacerbates tensions between India and Pakistan, complicating regional security dynamics and potentially distracting from pressing domestic issues within Pakistan.

The Indian envoy countered that this rhetoric was intentionally manufactured to deceive both the Pakistani public and the global community.

Ambassador Harish observed, "Pakistan coming up with official notifications, directing its government agencies to start referring to groups inside its own borders as 'Fitna al Hindustan', is nothing but officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology."

"Fitna al-Hindustan" (or Fitna-e-Hindustan) is an Arabic-Persian phrase that can be translated as "the turmoil/disorder of India." The term is often used by Pakistan to designate anti-state and militant groups operating in the Balochistan province.

Ambassador Harish argued that this narrative serves as a deliberate strategy by the Pakistani establishment to sustain animosity against India. Terming the apparatus "an organised factory of hate", the envoy stated that the campaign seeks to distract the Pakistani population from pressing domestic political and economic crises by focusing on external adversaries.

The Indian representative further targeted Pakistan's political framework and the dominant role played by its military in governance, pointing to recent constitutional amendments as clear indicators of expanding military dominance over civilian authorities.

Shifting the focus to regional security, New Delhi condemned Islamabad's cross-border military operations, holding Pakistan accountable for significant civilian casualties resulting from its aerial assaults in Afghanistan.

Also Read | UN urges the world to ready for extreme heat risk from El Nino

Ambassador Harish asserted that Pakistan possesses a protracted track record of holding its neighbours responsible for its own internal shortcomings.

This diplomatic showdown occurs amid a severe escalation in hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Earlier this year, UN records indicated that Pakistani airstrikes in Afghan territory killed a minimum of 13 civilians, including women and children, triggering the most intense border confrontation between the two nations in years.

By March, the UN documented that the cross-border strikes and subsequent military manoeuvres had left at least 42 civilians dead and 104 wounded, whilst forcing over 100,000 individuals to flee their homes.

Friction intensified dramatically following allegations by Afghan officials that a Pakistani airstrike on a Kabul drug rehabilitation centre caused over 400 fatalities, with the UN independently confirming at least 269 deaths.

Pakistan coming up with official notifications, directing its government agencies to start referring to groups inside its own borders as 'Fitna al Hindustan', is nothing but officially sponsored misinformation and disinformation dressed in religious terminology.

Despite a brief cessation of hostilities that averted a full-scale war, volatile skirmishes persist along the shared frontier.