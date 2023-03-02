Ate worms, lost 17kg: This 30-year-old man survived in Amazon jungle for 31 days

Ate worms, lost 17kg: This 30-year-old man survived in Amazon jungle for 31 days2 min read . 06:51 AM IST
Jhonattan Acosta was separated from his four friends while out hunting in northern Bolivia.
Jhonattan Acosta, a 30-year-old Bolivian man, shared his story of survival after getting lost in the Amazon jungle for 31 days. He was separated from his four friends while out hunting in northern Bolivia.
During his time in the jungle, he survived by drinking rainwater collected in his shoes and eating worms, insects, and wild fruits similar to papayas. He also had to hide from wild animals like jaguars and peccaries, using his last cartridge to scare off a group of the latter.
When he was found by a search party made up of locals and friends, Acosta had lost 17kg in weight, had a dislocated ankle, and was dehydrated. He had to limp through thorny bushes and shout to get their attention from 980ft away. He was grateful and emotional when he spoke about his survival, saying that he owed his new life to God.
According to his brother, Horacio Acosta, Jhonattan dislocated his ankle on the fourth day, which made him fear for his life. With only one cartridge left in his shotgun, he thought no one would be looking for him anymore.
Jhonattan did not have a machete or a flashlight with him when he got lost and had to use his boots to collect rainwater to drink. He had encounters with wild animals during his ordeal, including a jaguar.
Jhonattan's family said that they would have to piece together all the details of how he got lost and how he survived, but they planned to ask him gradually since he was still psychologically affected by the experience.
Horacio also shared that Jhonattan had decided to give up hunting after his experience and would focus on playing music to praise God, as he had promised to do.
Police planned to question Jhonattan's four friends to understand how he became separated from them. The survivor's story of survival in the Amazon jungle for 31 days has amazed many and is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
