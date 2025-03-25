Attack on Jerusalem? Israeli Defense Forces take down missile launched from Yemen

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Air raid sirens sounded across Jerusalem on Monday evening as explosions were heard overhead, following the Israeli military’s interception of a missile launched from Yemen.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory," a military statement said.
Yemen's Houthi rebels have fired a handful of long-range missiles at Israel in the days since Israeli forces resumed the war in Gaza.
However, the Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for the latest attack.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
