Attack on Jerusalem? Israeli Defense Forces take down missile launched from Yemen

Air raid sirens sounded across Jerusalem on Monday evening as explosions were heard overhead, following the Israeli military’s interception of a missile launched from Yemen.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory," a military statement said.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have fired a handful of long-range missiles at Israel in the days since Israeli forces resumed the war in Gaza.

However, the Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility for the latest attack.