Attack on Sikh temple: Terrorists in Kabul drive car filled with explosives

Attack on Sikh temple: Terrorists in Kabul drive car filled with explosives3 min read . 02:09 PM IST
According to a Taliban interior spokesman, militants attempted to drive a car laden with explosives into the region, injuring two individuals.
Officials reported at least two people were injured in an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, on June 18 morning. Two people were injured, according to a Taliban interior spokesman, as terrorists attempted to drive a car filled with explosives into the region. He said the car had exploded before reaching its intended target, and Taliban authorities were protecting the area. It was unclear who was responsible for the explosion right away.
Before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Sikhs were a small religious minority in the predominantly Muslim country, with only about 300 family members. According to community members and media sources, many people fled the nation after the takeover.
Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack. He has urged the Ministry of External Affairs and PM Narendra Modi to summon the Afghanistan ambassador.
“Very condemnable! This isn't the first such incident. Attacks on minorities happen every three-four months. I urge MEA & PM to summon Afghan Ambassador and give a strong message that Govt of India stands strongly for protection of minorities," he said.
India has strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on a Gurudwara in Kabul in which at least two persons are reportedly injured, and said it was closely monitoring the situation following the incident.
Several blasts were reported near the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on Saturday, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in war-torn Afghanistan.
"The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is "deeply concerned" over the attack.
"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
In Afghanistan, the Sikh minority, like other religious minorities, has been a constant target of violence. In 2020, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for another attack on a temple in Kabul, killing 25 people.
"There were around 30 people inside the temple. We don't know how many of them are alive or how many dead. The Taliban are not allowing us to go inside, we don't know what to do," the temple official, Gornam Singh, told Reuters.
Tolo, a local television station, broadcast footage of heavy grey smoke billowing from the area. Since gaining control in August, Afghanistan's Taliban rulers claim to have safeguarded the country, but international authorities and analysts fear the threat of a return of violence persists. Several attacks have occurred in recent months, some of which have been claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.
India's foreign ministry was "deeply concerned" about reports of the attack. "We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.
According to authorities, the bomb on June 18 comes after a blast the day before in the northern city of Kunduz at a mosque that killed one person and injured two more.
(With agency inputs)
