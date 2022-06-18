Attack on Sikh temple: Terrorists in Kabul drive car filled with explosives

Officials reported at least two people were injured in an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, on June 18 morning. Two people were injured, according to a Taliban interior spokesman, as terrorists attempted to drive a car filled with explosives into the region. He said the car had exploded before reaching its intended target, and Taliban authorities were protecting the area. It was unclear who was responsible for the explosion right away.

