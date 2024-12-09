Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka on Monday and held talks with Bangladesh counterpart Md Jashim Uddin. He is also expected to meet the Chief Advisor to the interim government Muhammad Yunus later in the day.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with his Bangladeshi counterpart on Monday — the first in-person meeting since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. Ties between the two countries have become increasingly strained over the past few months amid reports of violence against minorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh…We discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities…We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties," the diplomat said.

Misri said the discussions on Monday had given both countries a chance to “take stock of our relations". He is also expected to meet the Chief Advisor to the interim government Muhammad Yunus later in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bangladesh has seen a series of violence clashes in recent weeks — amplified by the arrest of former ISKON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges. There have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements as well as several cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

Neighbouring India has voiced deep concern about the situation and reiterated calls for the Muhammad Yunus-led caretaker government to safeguard minorities. Meanwhile the Bangladeshi administration summoned the Indian envoy to register its displeasure this week — while New Delhi gradually withdrew diplomatic staff from the country. A recent attack on the Bangladesh consulate in Tripura had also prompted agitation in Dhaka.

Protest rallies have been taken out in several parts of India over the past few days amid growing calls for the Centre to intervene. Indian-Americans have also staged protests over the escalating human rights violations — with one organisation asking President Joe Biden and his successor Donald Trump to intervene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)