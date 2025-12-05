Attention flyers! Edinburgh Airport says flights have now resumed after brief problems in air traffic control system

Edinburgh Airport has notified passengers that flights operations have been resumed, following a brief disruption on Friday morning caused by computer problems in the air traffic control system.

“Flights have now resumed following the IT issue with out air traffic control provider,” the airport said on X (formerly Twitter).

In an earlier statement released on X, the airport said that it has halted all arrivals and departures because of an IT issue with its air traffic control provider.

Shortly after, the airport resolved the issue. Edinburgh arrivals were suspended until at least 2 pm local time, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24, which cited Eurocontrol.

The airport also advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight information.

Edinburgh Airport is Scotland’s busiest airport and served some 15.7 million passengers in 2024. It is also the sixth busiest airport in the United Kingdom.

Global airline disruptions The brief shutdown of Edinburgh airport adds to the wave of global airline disruptions after India’s largest air carrier, IndiGo, canceled more than 400 flights on Friday due to a mix of operational hurdles, including pilot shortages, winter schedule changes, technical glitches and adverse weather conditions.

According to IndiGo, the flight cancellations are expected to continue for the next two to three days, as the airline is making efforts to stabilise schedules, Mint reported.

