Attention flyers! Greece airports suspend arrivals and departures; here's why

Greece airports on Sunday halted arrivals and departures due to unspecified issues affecting radio frequencies, according to Greek state TV and the country’s aviation authority. Authorities said they are investigating the cause. While some overflights within the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) were being handled, airport operations faced restrictions for safety reasons, the civil aviation authority added.
Flight tracking data showed that Greek airspace was largely empty. State broadcaster ERT reported that arrivals and departures were suspended from 9:00 am local time (0700 GMT), showing crowded scenes at the departures terminal of Athens’s Eleftherios Venizelos airport.
According to Reuters, the broadcaster said flights were being diverted to neighbouring countries. In Israel, an Airports Authority spokesperson said Greek airspace had been closed until 16:00 local, advising travellers to expect delays in arrivals and departures.