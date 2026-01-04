Attention flyers! Greece airports suspend arrivals and departures; here's why

Greece airports on Sunday halted arrivals and departures due to unspecified issues affecting radio frequencies, according to Greek state TV and the country’s aviation authority. Authorities said they are investigating the cause. While some overflights within the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) were being handled, airport operations faced restrictions for safety reasons, the civil aviation authority added.

Flight tracking data showed that Greek airspace was largely empty. State broadcaster ERT reported that arrivals and departures were suspended from 9:00 am local time (0700 GMT), showing crowded scenes at the departures terminal of Athens’s Eleftherios Venizelos airport.

Also Read | Protesting Greek farmers swarm onto aircraft parking area of an international airport on Crete