IndiGo to fly 252 weekly Middle East flights amid conflict: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, 4 others schedule

IndiGo announced on Saturday, March 14, that the airline will be operating a total of 252 weekly flights to and from six Middle East cities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in view of the evolving situation in the region as the Iran, US-Israel conflict continues to disrupt airspace and aviation operations.

Starting March 16, IndiGo will be operating 252 weekly flights till March 28, 2026 and 98 weekly flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

IndiGo has announced the schedule for the six Middle East cities namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Jeddah, Medina and Riyadh. “IndiGo is almost back to operating its regular schedule with 126 weekly flights to/from Saudi Arabia and 28 weekly flights to/from Oman,” IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo flights' schedule to and from Middle East, until March 28: Abu Dhabi: IndiGo will operate daily flights between India and Abu Dhabi, including services from Mumbai and Delhi. Flight 6E 1401 departs Mumbai at 1600 and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 1800, while the return flight 6E 1402 leaves Abu Dhabi at 1900 and lands in Mumbai at 0005 (+1). From Delhi, flight 6E 1405 departs at 1540 and arrives in Abu Dhabi at 1810, while flight 6E 1406 departs Abu Dhabi at 1910 and arrives in Delhi at 0020 (+1).

Dubai: IndiGo will run multiple daily flights between India and Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai. From Delhi, flight 6E 1461 departs at 0740 and arrives at 1020, while flight 6E 1463 departs at 1530 and arrives at 1805. The return flights, 6E 1462 and 6E 1464, depart Dubai at 1120 and 1910, arriving in Delhi at 1620 and 2355 respectively.

From Mumbai, flights 6E 1455, 6E 1451 and 6E 1453 depart at 0635, 0925 and 1530, arriving in Dubai at 0825, 1115 and 1720. The return services — 6E 1456, 6E 1452 and 6E 1454 — depart Dubai at 0925, 1215 and 1820, reaching Mumbai at 1420, 1650 and 2300.

Medina: IndiGo will operate daily flights between Mumbai and Medina. Flight 6E 0059 departs Mumbai at 2205 and arrives in Medina at 0110 (+1), while the return flight 6E 0060 departs Medina at 0210 and reaches Mumbai at 0905.

Here's the full scheduled of all IndiGo flights to six Middle East cities:

View full Image View full Image Here's the full scheduled of all IndiGo flights to six Middle East cities

“Additionally, as part of these necessary network adjustments, planned operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah will remain suspended till 28 March 2026,” it said.

IndiGo imposes fuel surcharge IndiGo has started to levy fuel charges ranging from ₹425 to ₹2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from Saturday, March 14, amid the steep surge in jet fuel prices due to the West Asia crisis.

The move will increase the airfares for all IndiGo flights.

For domestic flights and those within the Indian subcontinent, the fuel charge will be ₹425, while it will be ₹900 for the Middle East services, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The fuel charge will be ₹1,800 for South East Asia, China, and Africa flights, and ₹2,300 for Europe flights.