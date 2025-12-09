Attention visa applicants! US embassy in India issues advisory on appointment date

The US Embassy in India has issued a stern warning to visa applicants: anyone arriving at the embassy or consulate on a previously scheduled interview date — after having been notified of a reschedule — will be denied admittance. The embassy’s announcement was shared via its official X account.

According to the statement, “If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date.” The message adds a strict caveat: ignoring the reschedule and showing up on the original date will result in refusal of entry. This step appears aimed at preventing confusion and avoiding overcrowding at consular offices.

Visa interview slots are known to be in heavy demand, and applicants often face long waits. Recent reports show that wait times for Indian applicants have begun to fall, offering some relief — but this makes attending the correct appointment date even more critical.

US visa: Appointment wait times across India Latest data from the US State Department shows a noticeable shift in visa appointment wait times across consulates in India. In New Delhi, the window for securing the next available F, M and J visa appointments has shortened dramatically — falling from roughly two months to just about half a month. The capital has also seen a sharp improvement in B-1/B-2 interview wait times, which have come down from 6.5 months in October to around 3.5 months now.

Chennai has recorded significant fluctuations as well. While the earlier average waiting period for a B-1/B-2 visa interview was close to five months, the latest update lists the category as “N/A.” At the same time, interview-required visa appointments that previously involved a five-month delay are now being offered with an estimated three-month wait.

Across other categories, the current next-appointment estimates stand at:

F, M, J visas: 0.5–2 months depending on the city

H, L, O, P, Q visas: around 1 month in New Delhi and Mumbai, 2 months in Hyderabad, and not available in Kolkata

Kolkata’s figures show a mixed trend — applicants seeking a B-1/B-2 visa face an average wait of approximately 4.5 months, with the next available slot projected at five months. For student and exchange visas (F, M, J), the timeline is around 2.5 months.

Mumbai continues to experience some of the longest delays. Both the average and next available appointments for B-1/B-2 visas stand at 9.5 months, while student and exchange categories are being scheduled in about three months.