Auckland: Three dead, 1 missing after heavy rain pounds NZ’s biggest city4 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 09:25 AM IST
- Authorities declared a state of emergency for the Auckland region and the nation's new Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, flew to the city on a military plane to assess the damage.
Authorities said Saturday that three people had died and at least one was missing after record levels of rainfall pounded New Zealand's largest city, causing widespread disruption.
