AUKUS nations mull expansion of security pact to deter China - Will India join?
The AUKUS defence ministers will announce discussions Monday on ‘Pillar Two’ of the security pact, which commits the members to jointly develop quantum computing, undersea, hypersonic, artificial intelligence and cyber technology, says a report
The AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States) members are set to start talks on bringing new members onboard, said a report by the Financial Times on Saturday.
