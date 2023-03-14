AUKUS not a challenge to 'anybody', says Joe Biden as US shares nuclear tech with Australia2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 08:43 AM IST
The AUKUS deal, announced in September 2021, will see the US and UK assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.
US President Joe Biden has dismissed China's concerns about the AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) trilateral security pact as he met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Biden emphasised that the agreement was about securing stability in the Indo-Pacific region and not aimed at challenging China.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×