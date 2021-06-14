Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial begins in Myanmar after february coup

Authorities have charged Ms. Suu Kyi with seven criminal offenses, all of which her lawyers say are politically motivated. She faces two charges related to illegally imported walkie-talkies, two charges of violating pandemic-related rules, and one charge each of mishandling state secrets, intent to incite unrest and corruption. If convicted of any or all of the charges, Ms. Suu Kyi could face anywhere from one to more than 20 years in detention, said Khin Maung Zaw, one of her lawyers.