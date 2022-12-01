Aus pension funds to aid Indian growth2 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 11:36 PM IST
We would argue that the second or third largest pension funds in Asia will be important in assisting India’s growth trajectory
We would argue that the second or third largest pension funds in Asia will be important in assisting India’s growth trajectory
NEW DELHI : Indicating potential investments in India, Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell said pension funds from his country would play a role in India’s growth trajectory.