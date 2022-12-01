Aus pension funds to aid Indian growth

The good news is the discussions between the two negotiating teams commenced a couple of months ago. Both ministers have it made clear that it is a priority to get this done as quickly as possible. It will traverse goods and services like the first agreement, but it will also go into digital trade and investment. We would argue that the second or third largest pension funds in Asia, which are in Australia, will be important in assisting India’s growth trajectory. For example, PM Modi’s desire to deliver certain missions, including on electric vehicles which are fuelled by critical minerals, will be helped by ECTA, which allows India top-shelf access to critical minerals.