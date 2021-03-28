Subscribe
2021-03-28

Aus PM Scott Morrison greets 'good friend' Narendra Modi on Holi

FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
1 min read . 04:48 PM IST Staff Writer

Australian Premier Scott Morrison on Sunday extended greetings to his "good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of Holi, the festival of colours.

Morrison took to Twitter to wish Modi and the Hindu community in Australia.

"Wishing our Hindu Australian community, my good friend @narendramodi and all the people who are celebrating it, a happy and colourful Holi!," Morrison tweeted,

He also wrote "Holi ki shubhkamnaye" in Hindi.

He also posted a video message on Twitter and noted that last year the festival was overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that this year even though the pandemic will still affect the festival, people can still "look to the future with much greater confidence".

India is doing a "tremendous job" in making vaccines that are helping the broader world, he said.

He also noted India’s role in Quad, the grouping of India, the US, Japan and Australia.

"We will continue to chart out a way forward together," Morrison said.

"In a spirit of unity, I wish you all a very happy Holi," the Australian Prime Minister said.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29 this year. PTI NSA NSA NSA

