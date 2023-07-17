Aussie sailor, dog rescued after 2 months at sea, survives on a diet of ‘raw fish and rainwater’1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Sydney resident Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella were stranded in the North Pacific Ocean for over two months after their boat was damaged by a storm. They survived on raw fish and rainwater before being rescued by a tuna trawler.
Sydney resident Tim Shaddock, 51, and his dog Bella embarked on a journey from Mexico to French Polynesia in April. However, their voyage took a turn for the worse when their boat was damaged by a storm a few weeks later, leaving them stranded in the vast and hostile North Pacific Ocean.
