Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Australia adds Moderna as a booster, cuts wait for third shot

Australia adds Moderna as a booster, cuts wait for third shot

FILE PHOTO: A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo, in this illustration taken.
1 min read . 07:51 AM IST Bloomberg

Australia is cutting the standard waiting time for a booster shot to five months from six, following the first two doses

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 

 

Australia added the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to Pfizer Inc.’s as a recommended booster shot and reduced the waiting time, responding to concerns about the increased spread caused by the omicron variant.

Australia added the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine to Pfizer Inc.’s as a recommended booster shot and reduced the waiting time, responding to concerns about the increased spread caused by the omicron variant.

Australia is cutting the standard waiting time for a booster shot to five months from six, following the first two doses. The approval came from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, the health department said Sunday in a statement. 

Australia is cutting the standard waiting time for a booster shot to five months from six, following the first two doses. The approval came from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, the health department said Sunday in a statement. 

“ATAGI has also updated its advice and recommends booster doses be provided from five months after completion of the primary course, given the likelihood of ongoing transmission of both omicron and delta variants," the department said.

“ATAGI has also updated its advice and recommends booster doses be provided from five months after completion of the primary course, given the likelihood of ongoing transmission of both omicron and delta variants," the department said.

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, saw the pace of new cases decline for the first time in six days. The state said Sunday there were 485 new infections, versus 560 reported Saturday. There are 55 omicron variant cases in New South Wales, after 10 were confirmed overnight, and more are expected as results of genomic testing are confirmed, the government said. Victoria state said it recorded 1,069 additional cases, down from 1,193.

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, saw the pace of new cases decline for the first time in six days. The state said Sunday there were 485 new infections, versus 560 reported Saturday. There are 55 omicron variant cases in New South Wales, after 10 were confirmed overnight, and more are expected as results of genomic testing are confirmed, the government said. Victoria state said it recorded 1,069 additional cases, down from 1,193.

The federal health department said more than 670,000 Australians had already received more than two doses of vaccine. The move to reduce waiting times means some 1.5 million people will be eligible for a booster starting Sunday, the Herald Sun newspaper said. 

The federal health department said more than 670,000 Australians had already received more than two doses of vaccine. The move to reduce waiting times means some 1.5 million people will be eligible for a booster starting Sunday, the Herald Sun newspaper said. 

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!