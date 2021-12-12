Australia adds Moderna as a booster, cuts wait for third shot

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, saw the pace of new cases decline for the first time in six days. The state said Sunday there were 485 new infections, versus 560 reported Saturday. There are 55 omicron variant cases in New South Wales, after 10 were confirmed overnight, and more are expected as results of genomic testing are confirmed, the government said. Victoria state said it recorded 1,069 additional cases, down from 1,193.