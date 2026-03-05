Australia and New Zealand deploy military planes as nations prepare Middle East evacuations

Australia has deployed two military planes to the Middle East as part of emergency contingency planning, AFP reported on Thursday, citing two government representatives.

The deployment includes a heavy-duty transport plane and a refuelling aircraft. These assets are part of a broader strategy to rescue Australian citizens from the region. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese informed Parliament on Thursday that "military assets" are now stationed in the Middle East. While he declined to provide specific locations, he described the regional situation as "volatile, dangerous, and fast-moving."

Advertisement

"I thank those Australians going into a dangerous situation to help their fellow citizens," Albanese said.

The Prime Minister confirmed that flight EK414 is currently en route from Dubai to Sydney with over 200 Australians on board. "It departed Dubai at 9:16 am Canberra time. We are hopeful more flights will be in the air today," he added.

During Thursday’s Question Time, Albanese noted that six Australian crisis units are now operating in the Gulf region. These units are working alongside military assets staged earlier this week. Although the government has mobilised military support, officials stressed that commercial aviation remains the most effective way for the estimated 115,000 Australians in the region to return home.

The evacuation efforts come as several nations scramble to repatriate their citizens. Regional tensions spiked following attacks on Iran that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement

New Zealand commissions military aircraft In a similar move, New Zealand commissioned two military aircraft on Thursday to prepare for citizen evacuations.

New Zealand has around 3,000 citizens registered as living in the Middle East, as the regional security situation continues to evolve, Reuters reported. Foreign Minister Winston Peters described developments as “fast-moving, dangerous and complex”, saying the government’s priority is assisting New Zealanders in the region.

Peters said two aircraft and consular staff have been placed on standby, ready if conditions allow civilian evacuation operations. However, with much of the region’s airspace closed and most commercial flights suspended, evacuation options remain limited. The government has advised New Zealanders to shelter in place or take any safe and practical opportunities to leave.

Advertisement

US-Israel-Iran war: Latest developments Iran launched more missiles at Israel and US bases as the war in the Middle East entered its sixth day. Israel announced multiple incoming attacks early Thursday.

The Islamic Republic also said it was intercepting the enemy missiles.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it began fresh strikes against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. At least eight people were killed there late Wednesday into Thursday, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry and the state news agency.

Tehran has warned of the destruction of the Middle East’s military and economic infrastructure, and the war has rattled financial markets, with most taking their cues from what the price of oil is doing. Early Thursday, oil prices resumed their ascent.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer