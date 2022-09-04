South Australia has received an interim allocation of 70 Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP) nomination places from the Australian Government
The Australian authorities have informed that one will be able to move to the country in Southern Hemisphere by the Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP). This program will be made available from 8 September, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official website- www.migration.sa.gov.au-- on 8 September for further information.
The authorities have informed that the South Australia has received an interim allocation of 70 Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP) nomination places from the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs and will open the state nominated BIIP program on Thursday 8 September 2022.
Details of Australia BIIP program
Date of opening
The Australian government has informed that the Business Innovation and Investment Program for immigrants will open on 8 September this year
Number of vacancies
The Australian Government has announced a total of 70 Business Innovation and Investment Program (BIIP) nomination place
Options to apply under the BIIP
The Australian Immigration authorities have informed, “To ensure the nomination of high-quality business owners, investors and entrepreneurs who can best contribute to South Australia’s economic prosperity and workforce needs, and to manage the limited number of nomination places available, Skilled & Business Migration is taking the following measures"
-Business Innovation Stream (Subclass 188A)
Applicants will be required to submit an ‘Intention to apply’ (ITA) for consideration. ITAs from high quality applicants, who can create genuine and sustainable business opportunities in South Australia, may be invited to apply for state nomination.
-Investor Stream (Subclass 188B) and Significant Investor Stream (Subclass 188C)
Assessing applications from candidates for Subclass 188B and Subclass 188C by considering each application on its merits and the broader benefit to South Australia.
-Entrepreneur Stream (Subclass 188E)
Applicants under this stream will continue to require the endorsement of an approved Service Provider before lodging a state nomination application.
The authorities have also arranged for a webinar on 9 September from 12-1pm in Indian Standard Time for migration professionals. Attendees will be provided an opportunity to ask questions regarding the interim program.
