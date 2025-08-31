Anti-immigration protests in Australia: Thousands march across country, govt says rallies like this spread hate

Anthony Albanese government condemned thousands of anti-immigration rallies across the country, linking them to neo-nazis and stating that they were “spreading hate”.

Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and others places saw ‘March for Australia’ rallies against immigration.

‘March for Australia’ rallies comprised promotional items such as flyers that indicated particularly towards Indian-born residents, who constitute more than 3% of Australia's total population, with their numbers having increased from 2013 to 2023, i.e. around 8.5 lakh (845,800 as per latest census), HT reported.

The group's website stated “Our streets have seen growing displays of anti-Australian hatred, foreign conflicts, and disintegrating trust, whilst mass migration has torn at the bonds that held our communities together. This march is a stand for the people, culture, and nation that built Australia - and for our right to decide its future.”

“What the mainstream politicians never have the courage to do: demand an end to mass immigration,” it mentioned in an X post on Saturday.

'We don't support rallies like this that are dividing our community' “We don't support rallies like this that are about spreading hate and that are dividing our community. I sincerely hope that there's no trouble that arises. The fact that this is being organised and promoted by neo-Nazi groups tells us everything we need to know about the level of hatred and division that these kinds of rallies are about," Sky News quoted Environment Minister Murray Watt as saying.

“All Australians, no matter their heritage, have the right to feel safe and welcome in our community,” PTI quoted Australian government's statement as saying. “There is no place in our country for people who seek to divide and undermine our social cohesion. Nothing could be less Australian,” Tony Burke, Minister for Home Affairs said.

Anne Aly, Minister for Multicultural Affairs, asserted “Multiculturalism is an integral and valued part of our national identity. We stand with all Australians, no matter where they were born, against those who seek to divide us and who seek to intimidate migrant communities. We will not be intimidated. This brand of far-right activism grounded in racism and ethnocentrism has no place in modern Australia.”

Police nationwide have adopted a highly visible presence to maintain safety during marches and counterprotests. NSW Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Paul McKenna said that event organisers had confirmed their plans to conduct lawful and peaceful gatherings. Meanwhile, ACT Police informed that there was “no intelligence” indicating any planned acts of violence or deliberate property damage, Sky News report noted.