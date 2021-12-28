Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Australia beat England to win third Test and Ashes series

Australia beat England to win third Test and Ashes series

Australia has won the third Test match against England and retain the Ashes (Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 06:43 AM IST AFP

  • Boland ended with an incredible 6-7 of four overs
  • Australia won by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two Tests still to play

A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland skittled England for an embarrassing 68 runs on Tuesday to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two Tests still to play.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

