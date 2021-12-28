Australia beat England to win third Test and Ashes series

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A relentless Australia spearheaded by debutant Scott Boland skittled England for an embarrassing 68 runs on Tuesday to win the third Test by an innings and 14 runs and retain the Ashes with two Tests still to play. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tourists resumed on 31 for four, still 51 runs behind, after a disastrous final hour on Monday against some outstanding fast bowling that left their dreams in tatters.

Their survival rested on skipper Joe Root, but when he fell for 28 it was just a matter of time before the rest followed. Boland ended with an incredible 6-7 of four overs.

