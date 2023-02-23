Amid the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed global debt vulnerabilities and cryptocurrency assets on the sidelines of the G20 finance chiefs meeting, a new report on countries willing to adopt and legalise the currency to increase its accessibility has arrived.

According to HedgewithCrypto research, Australia is the biggest country when it comes to the adoption of cryptocurrency in 2023 with a score of 7.37 out of 10. The sale of cryptocurrency and other digital assets is legal and regulated in Australia.

Following this, USA ranks as the second biggest country in crypto adoption with a score of 7.07 out of 10. Currently, there 33,630 crypto ATMs throughout the country.

Ranking wise, Brazil comes third with a score of 6.81/10 and has seen a huge increase in average monthly searches for crypto of 355%. A new bill signed in December 2022 legalizes cryptocurrency throughout Brazil.

Here's 10 countries ready for crypto adoption:

Rank Country Crypto adoption rate (%) Crypto ATMs Increase in google searches since 2020 (%) Crypto ready score out of 10 1 Australia 18 240 196 7.37 2 USA 16 33,639 166 7.07 3 Brazil 24 25 355 6.81 4 United Arab Emirates 34 6 261 6.41 5 Hong Kong 16 146 209 6.4 6 Taiwan 14 40 278 6.2 7 India 25 2 316 6.12 8 Canada 14 2,640 185 6.1 9 Turkey 40 14 123 6.07 10 Singapore 25 0 234 6.02