Australia central bank appoints first female head Michele Bullock for next seven years1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Australia appoints Michele Bullock as the first female head of its central bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, amid public backlash over rising interest rates.
Australia has made history by appointing its first female head of the central bank. Michele Bullock, the deputy of current Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe, has been chosen to lead the RBA for the next seven years. The decision not to reappoint Lowe for a second term comes amidst public backlash over the sharp increase in interest rates.
