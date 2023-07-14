The government faced pressure to replace Lowe due to criticism over his encouragement of borrowing in 2021, assuring the public that interest rates would not rise until 2024. However, rates started increasing in mid-2022, and the central bank has since raised them 12 times to reach a decade-high of 4.1 percent. This has led to increased monthly mortgage repayments, exacerbating the cost of living crisis faced by households.