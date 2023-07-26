comScore
Business News/ News / World/  Australia court fines Facebook owner Meta 111 crore for failing to disclose data collection activities
Back

Australia court fines Facebook owner Meta ₹111 crore for failing to disclose data collection activities

 1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Australian court has fined Meta Platforms A$20 million ( ₹111 crore) for acquiring user data through an app that claimed to safeguard privacy.

FILE - Attendees visit the Meta booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023, March 22, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)Premium
FILE - Attendees visit the Meta booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023, March 22, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, has been directed by an Australian court to pay fines amounting to A$20 million ( 111 crore)) for acquiring user data through an app that claimed to safeguard privacy but failed to disclose its data collection activities.

Also, the Federal Court of Australia has ruled that Meta, along with its subsidiaries Facebook Israel and the previously discontinued app Onavo, must also bear the legal costs of A$400,000 ( 2.2 crore) to be paid to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the party responsible for initiating the civil lawsuit, Reuters reported.

The Australian government led by Anthony Albanese has unveiled a series of planned amendments to the Privacy Act aimed at modernising the legislation in the digital era.

Also Read: Musk vs Zuckerberg cage match: Fans cry ‘Elon ain't ready’ as Meta CEO posts THIS

Among the notable proposals is one inspired by the European "right to be forgotten" laws, with a specific focus on online search results. This proposal seeks to grant individuals the right to have certain personal information removed from online search results.

The targeted information includes medical history, details about minors, excessively comprehensive data, or information that is inaccurate, outdated, incomplete, misleading, or irrelevant.

Australia’s new privacy law

In February, the Australian government published a long-awaited report reviewing the Privacy Act, suggesting significant modifications to Australia's primary privacy legislation.

The changes seek to bring greater clarity and specificity to the existing elements of Australian privacy law. The proposed requirements will have an impact on how businesses in various sectors within the Australian economy gather and manage individuals' personal information.

Also Read: Twitter as X: Elon Musk's firm can attract lawsuits from firms like Meta, Microsoft, and others. Here's why

Numerous businesses, both large and small, will be required to make adjustments to their procedures and policies to ensure compliance with the proposed changes. For multinational companies that are already subject to the EU General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"), some of the proposals will be familiar.

The suggested alterations to the enforcement system are also noteworthy from a business risk management standpoint and complement the significant penalty reforms that were introduced to the Privacy Act in December 2022.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout