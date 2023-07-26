Australia court fines Facebook owner Meta ₹111 crore for failing to disclose data collection activities1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 06:42 AM IST
Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook, has been directed by an Australian court to pay fines amounting to A$20 million ( ₹111 crore)) for acquiring user data through an app that claimed to safeguard privacy but failed to disclose its data collection activities.
