Australia covid-19 hospitalisations near record, people urged to work from home2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 12:47 PM IST
As Omicron wave of covid-19 infection swamps hospitals in Australia, people urged to work from home.
As Omicron wave of covid-19 infection swamps hospitals in Australia, people urged to work from home.
Listen to this article
Australians admitted to hospitals from covid-19 neared record levels on Wednesday as authorities urged businesses to let staff work from home and recommended people wear masks indoors and get booster shots urgently amid a major coronavirus outbreak.