Australia ‘deeply concerned’ about Canada's allegations against India over Nijjar's killing1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Australia concerned by allegations linking Indian government agents to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
Australia is deeply concerned by allegations raised by Canada linking Indian government agents to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in British Columbia province, a spokesperson for foreign minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message