Australia delays reopening date for foreign students and workers by two weeks

SYDNEY : Australia, on Monday, abruptly halted plans to reopen its international borders to skilled workers and students, following an emergency security meeting.

The eleventh-hour decision was prompted by concerns over the Covid-19 Omicron variant, wherein Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the much-heralded December 1 reopening will be delayed at least two weeks.

Australia had shut its international borders in May 2020 and allowed only restricted numbers of citizens and permanent residents to enter in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19, causing labour shortages and pummelling the vital tourist industry.

Australia has so far detected five cases of the Omicron variant.

Morrison described the delay as "a necessary and temporary decision" based on medical advice.

"The temporary pause will ensure Australia can gather the information we need to better understand the Omicron variant," he said.

Morrison cited new concerns about "the efficacy of the vaccine, the range of illness, including if it may generate more mild symptoms, and the level of transmission."

Australia has had some of the world's toughest and longest-lasting border restrictions during the pandemic, thanks to a slow vaccine rollout.

Government data showed that more than 235,000 foreigners, including about 160,000 students, held visas for Australia at the end of October.

The conservative government had opened the border to Australians, permanent residents and Singaporeans, but not the estimated 1.4 million skilled workers who live in the country, who were barred from reentering if they left.

Monday's delay will also cause worry in the country's hard-hit education sector.

According to Universities Australia, an industry group, 130,000 international students remain outside the country.

These universities have come to rely on foreign students, who make up about 21% of total enrolments, and the border closure led higher education facilities to lay off hundreds of staff.

A plan to open the border to visitors from Japan and South Korea on December 1 is also now on hold.

