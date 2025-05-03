Australia election results: Anthony Albanese set to return as PM as Labor Party wins polls; oppn leader Dutton concedes

Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in Saturday's election, and took full responsibility of the results. Anthony Albanese will return as the Australian Prime Minister for three more years.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published3 May 2025, 05:19 PM IST
Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister
Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister(Bloomberg)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is all set to return as the Prime Minister as his centre-left Labor Party won the country's elections on Saturday.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton conceded defeat in Saturday's election. 

He took full responsibility of the loss in the Australian elections.

“We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that,” he said.

The Australian election results were declared on Saturday, May 3.

Dutton termed the election win as a historic occasion for the Labor Party.

“Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It’s an historic occasion for the Labor Party and we recognise that,” he said.

With Saturday's Australian election win, Anthony Albanese will be the Prime Minister for three more years. He has become the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

(This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsWorldAustralia election results: Anthony Albanese set to return as PM as Labor Party wins polls; oppn leader Dutton concedes
MoreLess
First Published:3 May 2025, 05:19 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.