Australia to expand social media ban for under-16s: WhatsApp, Twitch, Pinterest, could be restricted — what we know

Australia's online safety authority is considering expanding its social media ban for under 16-year-olds (under-16s) in the country, in a move that could add another 16 more companies to the list, according to a report by AFP.

The new companies include tech majors WhatsApp and Reddit; streaming giants Twitch and Kick, gaming platforms Roblox and Steam, Pinterest, and Lego Play, it added. These companies have for now been asked to “self-assess” if they fall within the ban's remit.

Notably, TikTok, Snapchat and Facebook are already included in the ban — the first of its kind in the world.

What has the regulator told companies? Julie Inman Grant, Australia's eSafety Commissioner, wrote to at least 16 companies to “self-assess” whether they fall under the ban's remit and make a case for why they should be exempted from the ban, as per a report by national broadcaster ABC.

Speaking to the channel, Inman Grant said that while some cases were “pretty clear”, the regulator would “give them the due diligence process”, adding: “We need to hear them all out”.

The regulator said it will initially focus on platforms with the greatest number of users, where there are higher risks of harm. As per the proposed rules, the eSafety Commission will be able to fine social media companies up to Aus$49.5 million ($32.6 million) for failing to comply with the rules.

How have the companies responded? Speaking to AFP, a spokesperson for Roblox insisted the platform is not social media and thus did not qualify for the ban.

“We prohibit users from uploading real-world photos or video, or re-sharing news, and we do not offer social media feeds within experiences in Australia. We completed the self-assessment process and communicated to eSafety that our position remains that we are an exempted online gaming platform,” they said.

This month, Roblox agreed to curb the risk of adults grooming children on its platform in Australia.

Other social media companies told the agency the rules are “vague”, “rushed” and “problematic”.

Concerns over enforcment: Merely a symbolic legistation? The current legislation seeks to prevent internet harm, but offers almost no details on enforcement, causing concern that it would be symbolic rather than enforceable, as per the report.

The regulator has also introduced a number of rules taking effect in Australia in the coming months to protect children from “lawful but awful” content, including online pornography and AI chatbots capable of sexually explicit conversations.

An independent study ordered by the Australian government found this month that age checking can be done “privately, efficiently and effectively” though it admitted no single solution would fit all contexts, as per the report.

The government has not been able to explain how platforms will verify the ages of their users, and earlier in September, Communications Minister Anika Wells admitted that companies would most likely self-regulate.