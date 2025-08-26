Subscribe

Australia expels Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi over ‘antisemitic attacks’; asks to leave country within seven days

Australia has expelled the Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi, and three officials after ASIO found credible intelligence linking Iran to two antisemitic attacks.

Livemint
Published26 Aug 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Advertisement
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Director-General of ASIO Mike Burgess speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 26, 2025. AAP/Lukas Coch via REUTERS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Director-General of ASIO Mike Burgess speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, August 26, 2025. AAP/Lukas Coch via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Australia has expelled the Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi after its domestic intelligence agency, the Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), found “credible intelligence” linking Iran to at least two antisemitic attacks on Australian soil.

Advertisement

The Australian Security Intelligence Organization concluded that the Iranian government had directed attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher food company, in Sydney in October last year and the Addas Israel synagogue in Melbourne in December last year, Albanese sad.

Advertisement

Australia has given the Iranian ambassador and three other officials seven days to leave the country -- the first such expulsion of an ambassador since World War II, Foreign Minister Penny Wong told a news conference. 

“ASIO has gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion. The Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks. Iran has sought to disguise its involvement, but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks,” Albanese told reporters, referring to the main domestic spy agency.

It also withdrew Australian diplomats posted in Iran to a third country, Albanese said.

Also Read: Banks, miners drag Aussie stocks lower; Mideast tensions loom

There has been a steep rise in antisemitic events in the two cities since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023.

Advertisement

Australia will legislate to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, Albanese said.

Also Read: Netanyahu Links Melbourne Arson Attack to ‘Anti-Israeli’ Stance

“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,” Albanese said.

“They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community. It is totally unacceptable,” he added.

(More details to follow…)

(With inputs from agencies)

 
AUSTRALIA
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldAustralia expels Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi over ‘antisemitic attacks’; asks to leave country within seven days
Read Next Story