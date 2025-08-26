Australia expels Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi over ‘antisemitic attacks’; asks to leave country within seven days

Australia has expelled the Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi after its domestic intelligence agency, the Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), found “credible intelligence” linking Iran to at least two antisemitic attacks on Australian soil.

Advertisement

The Australian Security Intelligence Organization concluded that the Iranian government had directed attacks on the Lewis Continental Kitchen, a kosher food company, in Sydney in October last year and the Addas Israel synagogue in Melbourne in December last year, Albanese sad.

Advertisement

Australia has given the Iranian ambassador and three other officials seven days to leave the country -- the first such expulsion of an ambassador since World War II, Foreign Minister Penny Wong told a news conference.

“ASIO has gathered enough credible intelligence to reach a deeply disturbing conclusion. The Iranian government directed at least two of these attacks. Iran has sought to disguise its involvement, but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks,” Albanese told reporters, referring to the main domestic spy agency.

It also withdrew Australian diplomats posted in Iran to a third country, Albanese said.

There has been a steep rise in antisemitic events in the two cities since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023.

Advertisement

Australia will legislate to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, Albanese said.

“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,” Albanese said.

“They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community. It is totally unacceptable,” he added.

(More details to follow…)