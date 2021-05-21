Australia extends $13.5 mn covid aid to Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka

The announcement of Australian aid comes weeks after China’s foreign minister Wang Yi offered Chinese vaccines to countries in South Asia to ensure “a more diversified and stable" regional supply. This followed India stopping its “Vaccine Maitri" programme under which it had supplied covid-19 inoculations to many countries across the world including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The three countries had requested more vaccines for a second shot for their people but India had to curtail its Vaccine Maitri programme given the needs at home after a crippling second wave of infections pushed up daily infections and deaths to record highs.