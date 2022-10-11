Last month the Australian government had announced that they are extending their post-study work rights for international students in industries with the skills shortage
The Australian government will soon restrict the number of hours immigrant students are allowed to work . The right to work for unrestricted hours for student visa holders will end on 30 June, 2023.
"From July 2023, the number of working hours for international students will be capped again. The number of hours will be revised with a view to finding the right balance between work and study," the Australian government said in a statement.
Last month the Australian government had announced that they are extending their post-study work rights for international students in industries with the skills shortage.
In January 2022, the Australian Government had temporarily relaxed working hour restrictions for student visa holders to address workforce shortages.
Before the relaxation, international students had a cap of 40 hours a fortnight for work.
Recently, Australia had also announced that a new budget allocation of AUS$36 million will be directed for the improvement of visa procedure for international students and reducing delays in visa decisions.
With these new developments, Australia will see an increase in study abroad applications in the near future which has been affected due to Covid-19 global pandemic.
The program is set to enhance and drive social cohesion outcomes in the post-pandemic environment. It will have a planning level of 160,000 places.
1) Selected undergraduate degrees will offer foreign students with a four-year post-study work permission. The current limit is two years.
A look into post-study work rights
2) Selected postgraduate degrees will provide students with a five-years of work experience after graduation. The current limit is three years.
3) Graduates of selected PhD degrees will be able to work for upto six years in Australia. The current limit is four years.
Meanwhile, the Australian government's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs has released The 2022-23 Migration Program. The program has been designed to boost the economic recovery of the country which is still reeling from Covid Pandemic woes
