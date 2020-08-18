Home >News >World >Australia inks deal with AstraZeneca, to give free covid-19 vaccines to citizens
Scott Morrison, Australia's prime minister, (Photo: Bloomberg)
Australia inks deal with AstraZeneca, to give free covid-19 vaccines to citizens

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2020, 06:32 PM IST AFP

PM Scott Morrison said Australia had reached a deal with pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca and the country would manufacture it and offer free doses to the entire population

Australia has secured access to a "promising" coronavirus vaccine, the prime minister announced Tuesday, saying the country would manufacture it and offer free doses to the entire population.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia had reached a deal with Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to receive the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Oxford University.

"If this vaccine proves successful we will manufacture and supply vaccines straight away under our own steam and make it free for 25 million Australians," he said.

The Oxford vaccine is one of five globally in Phase 3 efficacy trials, and researchers hope to have results by the end of the year.

