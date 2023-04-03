Australia introduces laws to tackle gender pay gap. What new rule states?2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:08 PM IST
- As per the new law, firms with over 100 employees will be required to reveal their gender pay gaps from early next year.
Australia has taken a big step towards improving working conditions for women in the country by passing a new law that addresses gender pay gap in the country. As per the new law, firms with over 100 employees will be required to reveal their gender pay gaps from early next year.
