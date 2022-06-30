Australia job openings at record high. These industries struggling to find staff

Job vacancies in Australia surged to all-time highs in the May quarter as firms struggled to find staff amid a tightening labour market. There were 480,000 job vacancies in May 2022 in Australia, higher than more than 58,000 more than in February 2022, according to new seasonally adjusted figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). The May 2022 figures were more than double the vacancies in February 2020 (227,000).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}