Australia job openings up 100% in 2 years: Where are the vacancies2 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 02:37 PM IST
- Job vacancies in Australia were double that that of in February 2020, prior to the start of the pandemic
Job vacancies in Australia decreased by 2.1%, about 10,000 vacancies, in the three months to August 2022, according to Australia Bureau of Statistics. Total job vacancies were 470,900, a decrease of 2.1% from May 2022. Among the total vacancies, private sector vacancies were 425,500, a decrease of 3.3% from May 2022, while public sector vacancies were 45,300, an increase of 10.5% from May 2022.