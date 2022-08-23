In a bid to invite skilled labours to the country, Western Australia’s Government has brought numerous changes to its migration programme. As per reports, there is around 60% jump in the list of occupations. Plus it has also reduced English proficiency and funds requirements. Here is all that you need to know

What changes have been added to the immigration programme:

They have also waived the $200 application fee

New jobs and roles have been added to both Western Australian Skilled Migration Occupation List Schedule 1 (WASMOL Schedule 1) and the Western Australian Skilled Migration Occupation List Schedule 2 (WASMOL Schedule 2)

Removal of the requirement to demonstrate sufficient funds for WA State nomination.

Reduction in the English requirements for applicants at the Manager and Professional occupation level to the “competent" level of English.

The changes are applicable from 1 July

Here are the occupations that have been added to the lists:

Accommodation and Hospitality Managers, Accountant (General), Acupuncturist, Aeronautical Engineer, Aeroplane Pilot, Agricultural Consultant, Agricultural Engineer, Agricultural Scientist, Agricultural Technician, Airconditioning and Mechanical Services Plumber, Airconditioning and Refrigeration Mechanic, ​Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (Avionics), Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (Mechanical), Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (Structures), Ambulance Officer, Anaesthetic Technician, Anaesthetist,Analyst Programmer, Apiarist, Aquaculture Farmer, Arborist, Architect, Architectural Draftsperson, Architectural, Building and Surveying Technicians, Arts Administrator or Manager, Audiologist, Automotive Electrician, Baker, Barrister, Beef Cattle Farmer, Biochemist, Biomedical Engineer, Biotechnologist, Botanist, Bricklayer, Building and Engineering Technicians, Building Inspector, Butcher or Smallgoods Maker , Cabinetmaker, Cabler (Data and Telecommunications), Cafe or Restaurant Manager, Caravan Park and Camping Ground Manager, Cardiac Technician, Cardiologist, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Careers Counsellor, Carpenter, Carpenter and Joiner, Cartographer, Chef

Article published in Australia Today pointed out, the occupations identified on the occupation lists do not relate to any specific job vacancies, nor represent any guarantee of a job, but rather identify occupations that are considered a priority for the State. It is recommended that you research employment opportunities in Western Australia (in your occupation) before making the decision to migrate. State nomination applicants will have to compete with all potential employees in the Western Australian labour market to secure any available or advertised position.