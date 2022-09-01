Australia jobs: Visa rules eased by states for skilled migrants. Full list here2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 11:03 PM IST
There are almost 50,000 state-nominated visas available this year. New South Wales allocated the highest amount.
There are almost 50,000 state-nominated visas available this year. New South Wales allocated the highest amount.
Listen to this article
In a bid to tackle issues related to the shortage of skilled migrants, Australia's states and territories have announced to ease certain terms for visa applications. Generally, migrants are sponsored by employers for a visa to stay in the country, but there are times when state and territory authorities can also nominate skilled workers for visas. In recent times, they have been relaxing some terms and conditions that are required to obtain state-sponsored visas. Here's all you need to know: