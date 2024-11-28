Australia lawmakers pass landmark social-media ban for under-16s
SummaryThe ban could see technology companies such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat fined up to roughly $33 million if they fail to prevent young children from holding accounts.
Australia is set to become the first country to ban social media use by under-16s after the country’s Senate overwhelmingly voted in favor of strict new legislation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more