Australia mulls scrapping Significant Investor Visa, to benefit skilled migrants
Significant Investor visa has been highly criticized as providing a fast track for wealthy Chinese
The Australia government has announced that it is planning to review a visa for people who invest at least A$5 million ($3.4 million) in the country. The home minister cited that this visa category, which has been highly criticized as providing a fast track for wealthy Chinese, has ‘little reason to retain be retained.’