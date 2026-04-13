Australia names ‘standout candidate’ Susan Coyle as first woman Army chief - All you need to know

Australia on Monday, announced Lieutenant General Susan Coyle, as the chief of army – marking the first time in the nation's history, that a woman will lead from such a position.

Announcing her appointment – Australian defence minister – Richard Marles, described Coyle as a “standout candidate” to lead the army, mentioned a report by The Guardian.

When does Susan Coyle's tenure start? Lieutenant General Susan Coyle is currently the chief of joint capabilities.

She will become the chief of Australian army in July 2026 – the government said in a statement.

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"From July, we will have the first ever female chief of army in the Australian Army's 125-year history," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

Lieutenant General Coyle replaces Lieutenant General Simon Stuart.

Meanwhile, the current chief of navy, V Adm Mark Hammond, has been promoted to chief of defence force, replacing the retiring Adm David Johnston.

Susan Coyle education Lieutenant General Coyle holds three post-graduate masters degrees and is a Distinguished Graduate of the United States Army War College and an alumnus of the Harvard Advanced Management Program, mentions the Australian government's website.

Lieutenant General Coyle has worked in tactical, operational and strategic levels and is fortunate to have had multiple opportunities to command.

Her previous key appointments include: Head Information Warfare, Commander Forces Command, Commander Joint Task Force 633, Commander 6th Brigade, Commander Task Group Afghanistan and Commanding Officer 17th Signal Regiment.

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Coyle has also commanded troops on deployment to Timor Leste, Solomon Islands, Afghanistan and the Middle East – the Australian government's website mentioned.

How many women are part of Australian Defence Force? According to a report by Reuters, Coyle's appointment comes as Australia's military seeks to boost the number of female officers in its ranks. It faces a wave of allegations of systematic sexual harassment and discrimination.

Women currently make up around 21% of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and 18.5% of senior leadership roles. The ADF has set a target of 25% of overall participation for women by 2030, mentioned the report.