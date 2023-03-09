Australia offers scholarship for Indian students: Here's how to apply

Australia offers scholarship for Indian students: Here's how to apply2 min read . 07:42 PM IST
The scholarship is part of the wider Maitri programme, which seeks to boost cultural, educational, and community ties between Australia and India.
The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, made some major announcements in the bilateral education relations between Australia and India. These includes Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism, Maitri scholarship and an international branch campus of Australia's Deakin University at Gujarat's GIFT City.
“There is a significant development in our bilateral education relation. I am pleased to tell you that we have finalised Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism," he said. Here is deeper look into the Maitri scholarship programme, which likely to benefit several Indian students who are planning to apply in Australian universities.
The Australian Government has introduced a new scholarship called the Maitri scholarship, which will enable Indian students to study in Australia for up to four years.
This scheme is meant for 45 students, who will get cash benefits to cover all the educational fees and a stipend for covering the living expenses.
Eligibility Criteria
Documents Required
The scholarship is part of the wider Maitri programme, which seeks to boost cultural, educational, and community ties between Australia and India.
The Australian PM also announced that the Australia-India Education Qualification Recognition Mechanism had been finalised between the two. It will allow Indian degrees earned by students who have studied in Australia to be recognised when they return home, and vice versa.
"The new mechanism means that if you are an Indian student who is studying or have studied in Australia, your hard-earned degree will be recognised when you return home. Or if you are a member of Australia's very large Indian diaspora --500,000 and growing -- you will feel more confident that your Indian qualification will be recognised in Australia," he said.
At the event, Albanese announced setting up of Deakin University Campus in GIFT City and expressed hope that the new campus in GIFT City would attract not only students from India but also from Australia.
The establishment of Deakin University's international campus in India is a great honor for both the university and Australia. The University of Wollongong also intends to set up a campus at GIFT City, further bolstering education ties between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies)
