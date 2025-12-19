Australia PM Albanese announces gun buyback scheme after Bondi Beach shooting — What does this mean?

Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese on 19 December said that the country will initiate a national gun buyback scheme to address ownership of high-powered firearms among the public.

This comes after the deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach. According to a report by national broadcaster ABC News, Australia's national cabinet, comprising the PM and state and territory leaders, are considering various measures to bolster gun laws, including restricting licenses given to citizens.

Gun buyback scheme: What did Albanese say? Albanese told reporters in Canberra that this nationwide gun buyback scheme will have the Australian government “purchase surplus, newly banned and illegal firearms”, in its largest such effort since 1996, AFP reported.

Notably, in 1996, then leader John Howard has imposed similar measure after a mass shooting at Port Arthur claimed 35 lives, as per ABC News.

“Australia's gun laws were substantially reformed after the Port Arthur tragedy. The terrible events at Bondi show we need to get more guns off our streets,” Albanese said, as per an AFP report.

Gun buyback scheme: What does this mean? According to the ABC report, the national gun buyback scheme would largely follow the 1996 approach and would target surplus, newly banned and illegal firearms.

Albanese also told reporters that the government would introduce legislation to provide the funding for the initiative, where the Commonwealth would split the cost with the states and territories on a 50:50 basis.

Further, states and territories would also be responsible for the collection, processing and payment to people handing over their weapons, it added. A father-son duo opened fire on Hannukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach on 14 December. Authorities have said the attack was an Islamic State (ISIS)-inspired attack on the Jewish community, Bloomberg.

The father, identified as Sajid Akram, died in the shootout, while the son, identified as 24-year-old Naveed Akram, has been charged with 59 offenses including murder and terrorism.