Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and tech billionaire Elon Musk are at odds over a new law that bans children under 16 from joining social media platforms in Australia. The legislation, lauded as a global first, has ignited a fiery debate about internet freedom, Big Tech accountability, and government overreach.

The Ban: PM Albanese’s Stand Against Social Media Harms Anthony Albanese’s government passed the legislation last Thursday, targeting platforms like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram. Social media companies are now required to prevent minors from creating accounts or face fines of up to AUD 50 million ( ₹2.7 billion).

PM Albanese has positioned himself as a defender of vulnerable young people, citing the devastating impact of cyberbullying.

“I’ve met parents who have had to bury their children as a result of the impact that social media has had... We need to do something about it,” he said during an interview with the ABC.

With the social media ban for minors set to take effect in Australia within a year, Albanese vowed to hold tech giants accountable. “We know that social media companies have more information about you and I than some of our friends do,” he said, putting the onus squarely on platforms to enforce the ban without requiring intrusive ID checks.

Elon Musk Fires Back: “A Backdoor to Internet Control” Elon Musk, who owns X and is a key figure in Donald Trump’s incoming administration, hasn’t held back his criticism of the new law. In a post on X last month, Elon Musk called the legislation a “backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians.”

When asked about Elon Musk’s comments, Albanese dismissed the critique as part of Musk’s agenda.

“With regard to Elon Musk, he has an agenda. He’s entitled to push that as the owner of X,” he said. However, the prime minister stated he remained open to dialogue when the interviewer mentioned that Elon Musk was also Donald Trump's "right-hand man": “We’ll talk to anyone.”

"The obligation will be on social media companies to do everything they can to make sure that those people under 16 don't have access to social media," the prime minister said.

Elon Musk's platform in October lost a legal bid to avoid a US$417,000 fine levelled by Australia's online watchdog, which has accused X of failing to stamp out harmful posts.

Social Media Ban in Australia: A Battle Over Implementation Australia government's decision to ban social media for everyone under 16 has been criticised for its lack of detail on how companies will verify users’ ages.

While PM Albanese insists that platforms have the tools to comply, tech companies and experts have raised alarms about the potential for unintended consequences.

UNICEF Australia warned that the law could push children into unregulated online spaces, creating new risks.

Meanwhile, social media giants have pledged to collaborate with the government but argue the legislation was rushed and leaves many questions unanswered.

Albanese vs Elon Musk on Social Media Ban This high-stakes face-off between Anthony Albanese and Elon Musk encapsulates a growing global tension: how far should governments go in regulating Big Tech?