Australia PM pushes for bipartisan support on Indigenous referendum
Australia PM Anthony Albanese will push for bipartisan support on a landmark Indigenous referendum which will establish an Indigenous 'Voice', that can make representations to parliament on policies affecting them
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will push for bipartisan support on a referendum that aims to set up an Indigenous consultative committee in parliament, when it meets on Monday for the first time this year.
